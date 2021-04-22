Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. Palomar has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $520,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $1,087,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,442,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,165,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,199,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 155.8% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 564,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Palomar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

