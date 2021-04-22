PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.5% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $2,635,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

