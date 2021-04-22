Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PACB opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,644,593 shares of company stock worth $63,800,598 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

