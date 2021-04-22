Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $23,433,882.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,779,934.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,644,593 shares of company stock worth $63,800,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,526,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $56,265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,196,000 after purchasing an additional 902,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,094,000 after purchasing an additional 696,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.48. 2,401,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

