Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 962 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.69.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

