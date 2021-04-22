Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,478 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Several analysts have commented on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

