Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $68,000 Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,642,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after buying an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,642,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

In other news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,095,858. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.