Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $171,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,884,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $561,019.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,013.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

