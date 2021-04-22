Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 116.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). As a group, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

BDTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,775.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $63,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $145,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $405,469 over the last three months.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

