Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vaxart by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 400.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vaxart by 1,661.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 305,331 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VXRT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

