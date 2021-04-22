Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

OXSQ stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 99.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 138,745 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.