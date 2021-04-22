Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.58 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Oxen has a total market cap of $107.58 million and approximately $538,577.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,894.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.56 or 0.04666317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.13 or 0.00508479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $944.55 or 0.01720657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.21 or 0.00696260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.82 or 0.00555285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.70 or 0.00443939 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00246819 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,887,335 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

