Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $122.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

