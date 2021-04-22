Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Trading Up 3.2%

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 38,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,792,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCDX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.19 million.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

