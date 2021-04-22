Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.45

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 15586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

OCDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.21.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.19 million.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

