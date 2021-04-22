ORIX Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.62 Per Share (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ORIX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ORIX stock opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ORIX by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in ORIX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

