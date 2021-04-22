Origo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.52 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Origo coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00067494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00020477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00094619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.90 or 0.00658598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.01 or 0.08028513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00049332 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

