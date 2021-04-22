Origin Protocol (OGN) Reaches Market Cap of $562.69 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00003606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $562.69 million and $328.22 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00070418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00096029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.64 or 0.00724438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.20 or 0.08456701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,875,718 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

