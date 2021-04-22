O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $600.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $515.60.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $533.26 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $361.01 and a 12-month high of $539.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $497.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

