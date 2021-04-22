Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 505 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $22,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 387,813 shares of company stock valued at $135,363,809. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $322.76 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.67 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

