Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $64.20 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $64,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $143.55 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

