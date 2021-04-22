Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $36.26 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

