Oppenheimer Boosts The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $85.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Lovesac’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

LOVE opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.69, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Lovesac by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Lovesac by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

