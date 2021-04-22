Open Platform (OPEN) Price Tops $0.0071

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $7.53 million and $267,075.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00070418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00096029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.64 or 0.00724438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.20 or 0.08456701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050548 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

