ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $54.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.