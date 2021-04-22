ONEOK, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

ONEOK stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $257,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ONEOK by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

