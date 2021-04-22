Omega Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,102,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,932.96.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,362.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,160.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3,192.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

