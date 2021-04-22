Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 70,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.08%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,425 shares of company stock worth $78,290 and sold 22,500 shares worth $297,640. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

