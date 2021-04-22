Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Shares of OSBC stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $368.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.
Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Old Second Bancorp Company Profile
Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.
