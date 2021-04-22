Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Releases Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

ODFL stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.43. 14,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,191. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $124.99 and a twelve month high of $253.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

