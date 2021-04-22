Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $249.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.59 and its 200-day moving average is $211.00. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $124.99 and a 12 month high of $253.38.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.