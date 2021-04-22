Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $886,944.63 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $274.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.16 and a 200-day moving average of $245.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.58 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Okta by 83.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Okta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in Okta by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 177,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.25.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

