OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

NYSE:OFG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,834. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,054.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

