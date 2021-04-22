OAX Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $32.12 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00069258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00735003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00095465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,772.35 or 0.08700852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00049689 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars.

