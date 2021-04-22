Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,488,996.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $943.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,099,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 434,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
