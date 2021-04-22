Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,488,996.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $943.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,099,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 434,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

