NVR (NYSE:NVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $44.96 EPS.

Shares of NVR traded up $30.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4,830.22. 359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,701.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,368.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,660.00 and a twelve month high of $5,028.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,053.20.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

