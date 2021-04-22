NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $650.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $614.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.77. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $275.40 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

