nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.32% of nVent Electric worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $6,024,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NVT opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

