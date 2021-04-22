Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,607 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

IGMS opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $432,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,492 shares of company stock valued at $404,367. 79.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.