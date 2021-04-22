Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,358 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,215 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $677.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.