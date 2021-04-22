Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,843 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Franchise Group worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

