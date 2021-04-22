Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $160.71 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.01 and a twelve month high of $177.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.10. The company has a market capitalization of $507.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

