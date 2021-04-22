NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 52,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $69.47 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

