NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at Mizuho

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $175.00 to $242.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $200.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.73. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $218.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.79 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

