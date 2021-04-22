Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.40. 25,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,136. The company has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

