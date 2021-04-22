Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novanta alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00.

Shares of NOVT opened at $136.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.43. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.42 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.