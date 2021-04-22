NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.83.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $118,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

