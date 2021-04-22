Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $127.40. 985,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

