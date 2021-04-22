Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.50. 2,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,246. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.10 and a twelve month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

