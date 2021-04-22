Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,717. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,174.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

